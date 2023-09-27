Manfred hopes owners vote on A's Las Vegas relocation in November

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred revealed new details in the Athletics' relocation saga, although he didn't give much clarity to the situation.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Manfred did not confirm but said he hopes owners will vote on the Athletics' potential relocation to Las Vegas during meetings held Nov. 14-16 in Arlington, Texas.

Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers reported earlier this month that MLB owners plan to vote on the A's potential relocation some time in mid-November.

The A's proposal currently is being reviewed by the league's relocation committee, which includes executives from the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies. That committee eventually will send it to Manfred and an eight-man executive council, who will later make a recommendation to the 30 team owners.

The A's need 75 percent of team owners to vote in favor of the proposal to move to Las Vegas. The franchise plans to build a 33,000-seat ballpark in Las Vegas that is projected to open in 2028 but still haven't determined where it would play in the interim years after the Oakland Coliseum lease expires in 2024.