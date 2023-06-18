A's acquire right-handed pitcher Ríos in trade with Braves

The Athletics acquired right-handed pitcher Yacksel Ríos from the Atlanta Braves on Sunday for cash considerations.

Oakland announced the move shortly after the A's 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at the Oakland Coliseum.

We have acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/yggIqAZk3U — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 18, 2023

In 89 career appearances (96 2/3 innings) in the big leagues -- all in relief -- the 29-year-old Rios is 8-2 with a 5.77 ERA. He last appeared in an MLB game in August 2021 with the Boston Red Sox. He spent all of last season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, a Chicago White Sox affiliate, and signed with the Braves this winter.

In 21 relief appearances with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers this season, Ríos is 1-1 with seven saves and owns a 1.46 ERA.nThe right-hander held opponents to a .134 batting average and surrendered only one home run in 24 2/3 innings of work.

Drafted by Philadelphia in the 12th round in 2011, Ríos made his debut with the Phillies in 2017. He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Red Sox.

Ríos' best stint in MLB was in 2021 after he was traded to the Red Sox. In 20 relief appearances with Boston, Ríos had a 3.70 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched and held opposing hitters to a .159/.286/.329 slash line.

With the A's pitching well the last 12 games, Ríos' addition certainly signals the front office's intention to continue shoring up the pitching depth.