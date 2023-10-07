MLB world shocked by Clayton Kershaw's dire first inning in Dodgers-Diamondbacks

Maybe you're shocked, maybe you're disappointed but not surprised. Sometimes the postseason lights are just too bright.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw continued his near-career-long run of playoff miscues in Game 1 of the NLDS vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Hoping to get his team off to a positive start at home, Kershaw ended the inning allowing six runs on top of a three-run homer, prompting manager Dave Roberts to pull the 35-year-old early.

Arizona led 6-0 through the top of the first thanks to runs by Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, Tommy Pham, Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno and Alek Thomas.

Kershaw also became the first starting pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow five hits and five runs before recording an out, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

But Emmet Sheehan didn't fare much better in the top of the second, allowing three runs as the Dodgers trailed 9-0.

Here's how the MLB world reacted to Kershaw's opening playoff outing, who has endured rough October games before but not quite in this fashion:

Kershaw is an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.