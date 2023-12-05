Trending
MLB Draft

Where Giants, A's will pick after 2024 MLB draft lottery results

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Cleveland Guardians were the big winners of the MLB Draft Lottery, and they will select first in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Meanwhile, the Athletics, who finished the 2023 season with the worst record (50-112) in baseball, will pick fourth in next year's draft. The team was tied for the best odds to land the first selection, but for the second year in a row, fell out of the top spot.

Oakland will be ineligible for a top-six selection in 2025 because it receives revenue-sharing money and already will have had two consecutive top-six picks.

The Guardians had the ninth-highest chance of winning the No. 1 pick at 2 percent. It will be the first time Cleveland picks No. 1 overall.

The A's, the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals were all tied with the highest chance of landing the top selection at 18.3 percent.

The Giants will pick 13th in the draft.

San Francisco finished the 2023 season fourth in the NL West with a 79-83 record and a 1 percent chance of securing the top selection.

Here is the full draft projected order:

  1. Guardians
  2. Reds
  3. Rockies
  4. A’s
  5. White Sox
  6. Royals
  7. Cardinals
  8. Angels
  9. Pirates
  10. Nationals
  11. Tigers
  12. Red Sox
  13. Giants
  14. Cubs
  15. Mariners
  16. Marlins
  17. Brewers
  18. Rays
  19. Mets
  20. Blue Jays
  21. Twins
  22. Orioles
  23. Dodgers
  24. Braves
  25. Padres
  26. Yankees
  27. Phillies
  28. Astros
  29. Diamondbacks
  30. Rangers
  31. Diamondbacks
  32. Orioles
  33. Twins

The 2024 MLB Draft will take place in July in Arlington, Texas.

