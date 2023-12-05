Where Giants, A's will pick after 2024 MLB draft lottery results

The Cleveland Guardians were the big winners of the MLB Draft Lottery, and they will select first in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Meanwhile, the Athletics, who finished the 2023 season with the worst record (50-112) in baseball, will pick fourth in next year's draft. The team was tied for the best odds to land the first selection, but for the second year in a row, fell out of the top spot.

Oakland will be ineligible for a top-six selection in 2025 because it receives revenue-sharing money and already will have had two consecutive top-six picks.

The Guardians had the ninth-highest chance of winning the No. 1 pick at 2 percent. It will be the first time Cleveland picks No. 1 overall.

The A's, the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals were all tied with the highest chance of landing the top selection at 18.3 percent.

The Giants will pick 13th in the draft.

San Francisco finished the 2023 season fourth in the NL West with a 79-83 record and a 1 percent chance of securing the top selection.

Here is the full draft projected order:

Guardians Reds Rockies A’s White Sox Royals Cardinals Angels Pirates Nationals Tigers Red Sox Giants Cubs Mariners Marlins Brewers Rays Mets Blue Jays Twins Orioles Dodgers Braves Padres Yankees Phillies Astros Diamondbacks Rangers Diamondbacks Orioles Twins

The 2024 MLB Draft will take place in July in Arlington, Texas.