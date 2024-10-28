Dodgers vs Yankees Game 3 about to get underway: Live updates

What to Know After two games at Dodger Stadium that saw the Dodgers go up 2-0, the Yankees are looking to get a win as the Series shifts to Yankee Stadium

Former Yankees captain and legendary shortstop Derek Jeter threw out the ceremonial first pitch (a solid strike) before the game

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) got the start for the Yankees and Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) got the start for the Dodgers

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani had his left arm in a sling during lineup introductions following a shoulder injury but is scheduled to bat leadoff

As the World Series shifts to Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 3, the New York Yankees are also hoping to change the narrative on the 2024 Fall Classic after losing the first two games.

Yankees fans will be looking to captain Aaron Judge to help turn things around for the Bronx Bombers. The superstar slugger went 1 for 9 with six strikeouts in his first two World Series games at Dodger Stadium, dragging down New York's offense in the two losses to Los Angeles.

Dodgers star DH Shohei Ohtani is in the Los Angeles lineup and expected to play in Game 3 after suffering a shoulder injury in Game 2. Ohtani had his left arm in a sling during player introductions before the game.

