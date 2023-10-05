How to watch the MLB Division Series: Dates, start times, TV info

October baseball is in full swing.

After an exciting batch of wild card games, it's time for the Division Series.

Four teams -- two in the AL and two in the NL -- automatically advanced to the Division Series after finishing atop their respective leagues. Those clubs are now joined by the four teams who battled through the Wild Card Series.

Here's everything to know for the 2023 ALDS and NLDS, including watch and stream info, matchups, dates and more:

Who is playing in the ALDS?

The top-seeded Baltimore Orioles will face the No. 5 Texas Rangers and the No. 2 Houston Astros will face the No. 3 Minnesota Twins.

Who is playing in the NLDS?

Over in the NL, there are two matchups between divisional rivals in the Division Series. The top-seeded Atlanta Braves will battle the No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies and the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers will battle the No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks.

When is the ALDS?

The ADLS will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7, with both matchups beginning on the same day. Here's the full ALDS schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 7

Rangers vs. Orioles, Game 1: 1:03 p.m. ET

Twins vs. Astros, Game 1: 4:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 8

Rangers vs. Orioles, Game 2: 4:07 p.m. ET

Twins vs. Astros, Game 2: 8:03 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Orioles vs. Rangers, Game 3: 4:07 p.m. ET

Astros vs. Twins, Game 3: 8:03 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Orioles vs. Rangers, Game 4: Time TBD (if necessary)

Astros vs. Twins, Game 4: Time TBD (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 13

Rangers vs. Orioles, Game 5: Time TBD (if necessary)

Twins vs. Astros, Game 5: Time TBD (if necessary)

When is the NLDS?

The NLDS begins on the same day as the ALDS, but there are different rest days. Here's the full NLDS schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 7

Phillies vs. Braves, Game 1: 6:07 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, Game 1: 9:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 9

Phillies vs. Braves, Game 2: 6:07 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, Game 2: 9:07 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Braves vs. Phillies, Game 3: Time TBD

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, Game 3: Time TBD

Thursday, Oct. 12

Braves vs. Phillies, Game 4: Time TBD (if necessary)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, Game 4: Time TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Phillies vs. Braves, Game 5: Time TBD (if necessary)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, Game 5: Time TBD (if necessary)

How to watch the Rangers-Orioles and Twins-Astros ALDS series

The ALDS will air on FOX and FOX Sports 1. Games 1 and 2 of each series will air on FS1 and Games 3 will air on FOX. MLB has yet to announce the times or networks for the remaining game.

You can also stream all the ALDS action live online right here at FOXSports.com.

How to watch the Phillies-Braves and Diamondbacks-Dodgers NLDS series

Every game of both NLDS series will air live on TBS. You can also stream the action online here through TBS.