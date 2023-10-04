Here are the ALDS and NLDS matchups with Wild Card Series over

And then there were eight.

Four clubs were bounced from the 2023 MLB playoffs on Wednesday as all four Wild Card Series ended in two-game sweeps.

The opening round of the postseason saw one upset in each league, with the No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks eliminating the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers and the No. 5 Texas Rangers downing the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays.

Meanwhile, the No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies and No. 3 Minnesota Twins took care of business against the No. 5 Miami Marlins and No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.

So, what does the bracket look like as the MLB postseason moves into the next round?

What teams are left in the MLB playoffs?

Here's an updated look at the playoff field heading into the AL and NL Division Series.

American League

No. 1 Baltimore Orioles

No. 2 Houston Astros

No. 3 Minnesota Twins

No. 5 Texas Rangers

National League

No. 1 Atlanta Braves

No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks

Does MLB reseed in the playoffs?

There is no reseeding in the MLB playoffs.

What is the updated MLB playoff bracket?

The National League will see a pair of divisional showdowns, with the D-backs up against the Dodgers, and the Phillies facing the Braves. Phillies-Braves will be a rematch of last year's NLDS, when Philadelphia stunned Atlanta in four games.

Over in the American League, the Rangers meet the Orioles while the Twins draw the defending champion Astros.

American League

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 2 Astros

No. 5 Rangers vs. No. 1 Orioles

National League

No. 6 Diamondbacks vs. No. 2 Dodgers

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 1 Braves

How many games are the ALDS and NLDS?

The Division Series matchups will feature a 2-2-1 best-of-five format.

When do the ALDS and NLDS start?

The first games in the Division Series are set for Saturday, Oct. 7.