Ex-girlfriend Erica Herman drops $30 million lawsuit against Tiger Woods' estate

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods, at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against his estate, according to court documents.

“The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration,” the dismissal filing said, according to the New York Post.

Herman filed the suit in Florida last year against the trust that owns Woods mansion. She claimed she was owed $30 million following her eviction from the home and challenged the authenticity of a non-disclosure and acknowledgement agreement citing a federal law that prevents the enforcement of NDAs in instances of sexual assault and harassment.

A Florida judge rejected Herman’s attempt to dismiss the NDA in May, saying Herman did not “provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment.” Herman’s attorneys say they plan to appeal the ruling, while Woods has denied the accusations of sexual harassment.

Dismissal of the $30 million lawsuit was filed on June 29, pending Herman’s appeal of the judge’s decision on the NDA.

Herman and Woods do not agree on when their relationship and cohabitation began. Herman said the relationship started in 2015 and that Woods verbally promised her in 2017 that she could live at the mansion at least 11 more years. Woods, meanwhile, said their relationship began in 2017 and that she moved into the mansion that August.