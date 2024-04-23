Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the Musketeers Cup at the photocall after winning his 14th Roland Garros Grand Chelem title on Pont Alexandre III Bridge on June 06, 2022 in Paris, France.

Rafael Nadal's illustrious career is dwindling down but there could be one last glorious run to unfold.

While "King of Clay" has been dealing with a lingering hip injury that has kept him off the court for the majority of 2023 into 2024, 37-year-old Nadal has made his intentions on playing the French Open very clear.

But between rehabbing his hip, surgeries and withdrawing from events last minute, the Spaniard has played a total of two tournaments since the 2023 Australian Open. What makes this number so significant is the lack of reps Nadal will have had headed into the French Open against players who have full schedules under their belts.

What many of these players don't have is Nadal's heart, which is why fans will never count the 22-time Grand Slam champion out. Nadal is undoubtedly one of the biggest warriors in the game and can oftentimes win matches even when he is way below his prime form.

If there's one thing that will make Nadal's career even sweeter, is a final title at the 2024 French Open. Here is everything we know about his schedule and retirement plans.

Is Rafael Nadal playing the 2024 French Open?

While no one can be sure if Nadal is up for the feat, he has made it clear that he will do absolutely everything in his power to play the French Open.

As a matter of fact, the Spaniard said the red clay Slam is a time to "give everything and die" on the court. After all, it his his favorite tournament to compete at.

Nadal has won 14 French Open titles, which is a record for any player, male or female, in any major tournament. There's no doubt that if there is one more tournament the "King of Clay" will play, it will be the 2024 French Open.

When was the last time Rafael Nadal won the French Open?

The last time Nadal won the French Open was in 2022 -- not as long ago as fans may think. He defeated Casper Ruud in three quick sets to capture his 22nd overall Slam and 14th French Open title.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open Title in Paris, France, beating Casper Ruud in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

Is Rafael Nadal competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

While representing Spain at the Olympics is high on Nadal's priority list, it is likely not as important as competing at the remaining three Grand Slams of the year -- French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

When asked if 2024 Paris was on his radar earlier this year, Nadal responded, "I'd like to play at the Olympics. It's not something I can confirm right now, but I hope I will... I think I will."

Nadal has three Olympic Games under his name, winning gold in both singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López). He was also the Spanish flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Olympics.

When is Rafael Nadal retiring?

Nadal stated last year that the 2024 season would likely be his last.

He also noted that while he was out injured for the majority of 2023, retirement oftentimes crossed his mind.

The Spaniard who is most comfortable on the red clay said how he feels around the time of the 2024 French Open will be a strong indicator of his future.

"When I arrive in Paris [French Open], I will know if it is my last year. And there will be a prior announcement," Nadal told El Pais in December. "There will have passed five months on the circuit and I'll know my reality."

When is Rafael Nadal's next tournament?

Nadal is signed up to compete at the Madrid Open in his homeland on Wednesday. He is set to face 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch who was a wildcard into the event.