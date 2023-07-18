Novak Djokovic fined for smashing his racket in Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic's outburst in the 2023 Wimbledon final is going to cost him.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was fined $8,000 for smashing his racket in frustration during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final on Sunday.

After falling behind 2-1 in the fifth set, Djokovic broke his racket by slamming it against the net post.

The remains of a Novak Djokovic outburst at Wimbledon 😳



The Serbian smashed his racket on the net post after Carlos Alcaraz earned the first break of their title match's fifth set. pic.twitter.com/bZTzgEvY0l — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 16, 2023

The outburst drew some boos from the crowd in London.

"There’s not much to talk about that," Djokovic told reporters of the racket smash. "[It] was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just a tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth [set].”

The 20-year-old Alcaraz went on to dethrone the four-time defending Wimbledon champion for his first tournament title and second Grand Slam victory. Djokovic, 36, was attempting to tie Roger Federer's record total of eight Wimbledon titles.