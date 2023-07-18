Novak Djokovic fined for smashing his racket in Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic's outburst in the 2023 Wimbledon final is going to cost him.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion was fined $8,000 for smashing his racket in frustration during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final on Sunday.
After falling behind 2-1 in the fifth set, Djokovic broke his racket by slamming it against the net post.
The outburst drew some boos from the crowd in London.
"There’s not much to talk about that," Djokovic told reporters of the racket smash. "[It] was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just a tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth [set].”
The 20-year-old Alcaraz went on to dethrone the four-time defending Wimbledon champion for his first tournament title and second Grand Slam victory. Djokovic, 36, was attempting to tie Roger Federer's record total of eight Wimbledon titles.