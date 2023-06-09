How experience beat talent in the Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz French Open showdown

It was an unfortunate ending to such an iconic showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals on Friday.

After two brilliant sets of tennis between the world No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 3 Djokovic, the experience the Serb possessed shined through on the red clay.

Never doubt Novak 💪🇷🇸@DjokerNole gets the better of Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to reach a 34th Grand Slam final.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/fefJZKKMxn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023

At 1-1 in the third set, Alcaraz suffered a debilitating leg cramp that forced the talented but inexperienced 20-year-old to pause play and get treatment from the trainer. Since it was before a changeover and the injury was due to cramps, Alcaraz had to forfeit the game in order to get treatment during the allotted time right away.

"We hit the physical limit at the end of the second set," Djokovic said after the match. "I was definitely not fresh... it was toe to toe."

A fired up 36-year-old Djokovic went on to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-1 in a match that had a completely different vibe with insurmountably less energy and intensity from the Spaniard.

"At this level, the last thing you want is cramps and physical problems in the late stages of the Grand Slams," Djokovic said. "I feel for him. I feel sorry. Hopefully, he can recover and come back soon.

So where does experience come into play here? From the start, it was clear that Alcaraz had pent up nervous energy. Before the match started, he was warming up with extreme high jumps on court -- something that could've been more limitedly to conserve energy.

Djokovic has been through numerous matches with all the greats of the sport that were as physically and emotionally taxing as the match on Friday. His experience came into play because the Serb knew how to pace himself, riding the highs and the lows for the duration of the battle.

The two-time French Open champion holds an all-time record of competing in 33 Grand Slam finals -- playing the final of each Grand Slam tournament at least 6 times. Just these statistics alone give Djokovic the edge over any less-experienced opponent as the more reps on the big stage make you a whole lot more desensitized to the nerves.

"I told him [Alcaraz] at the net that he knows how young he is," Djokovic said. "He will win this tournament many, many times."

As Djokovic said, Alcaraz has a bright future ahead, but it will take many, many more reps -- and losses- on the grand stage before he consistently lifts trophies at the end of week 2.

Djokovic is one win away from regaining the world No. 1 spot and earning his 23rd Grand Slam singles title to surpass Rafael Nadal and tie Serena Williams.

He will face the winner of Alexander Zverev vs. Casper Ruud in the French Open final, which is set for Sunday.