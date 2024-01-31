Patrick Mahomes' shirtless photo sparks hilarious ‘dad bod' comparisons: ‘Like I got kids'

There's little debate about Patrick Mahomes' abilities as a football player.

But his body, apparently, is a different story.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' win in the AFC Championship Game, cameras captured a shirtless Mahomes giving a speech in the locker room to his teammates. While many might expect the two-time MVP to have a flawless figure, people on social media were surprised to see him without the toned muscles we're accustomed to seeing on athletes.

Here's the full video:

Mahomes caught wind of the discussions online and responded accordingly, making light of the hilarious situation.

Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 31, 2024

To be fair, he is right. Mahomes, a father of two, has an excuse for his self-proclaimed "dad bod." But that didn't stop people from clowning him in the replies.

I see no differences.. pic.twitter.com/SSblP1fHli — The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) January 31, 2024

This is an elite physique actually pic.twitter.com/8oCpSKkbVW — Jordan (@jordanbuff0) January 31, 2024

You and @JasonKelce doing more for dad bods than anyone in history. Doing the lord’s work. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 31, 2024

No shame Pat, that’s just the look of a multiple Super Bowl MVP winner 😂 pic.twitter.com/IyCRKkcOPD — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 31, 2024

Dad bod or not, Mahomes and the Chiefs are now just one win away from winning a second consecutive Super Bowl. A game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas next week is all that stands in his way.