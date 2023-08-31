USWNT's Julie Ertz announces retirement from professional soccer

Julie Ertz #8 of the United States dribbles during a FIFA World Cup Group Stage game between Vietnam and USWNT at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

A United States women's national team legend is hanging up her cleats.

Julie Ertz announced on Thursday that she has officially retired from professional soccer.

“As an athlete you’re always singularly focused on the next goal, the next tournament and rarely do you get time to reflect on your career,” Ertz said in a U.S. Soccer press release. “However, over the past couple of months my heart has been filled with gratitude as I’ve thought about the amazing experiences soccer has given me. I’ve been blessed to meet and train with some of the best and most inspirational women I’ve ever been around, and I’ve experienced different cultures while traveling the world to compete at the highest level. I gave everything I had to the sport that I love. With that I can walk away with no regrets because while I gave soccer every ounce of myself, soccer gave me even more, and for that I’ll always be thankful.”

Ertz, 31, played an integral part in the USWNT's back-to-back Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She was a center back in the 2015 tournament and moved to defensive midfield when the Americans defended their Women's World Cup crown four years later.

After missing 18 months following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Ertz returned to the Women's World Cup stage in 2023 and played every minute of the USWNT's four matches in Australia and New Zealand. The team's bid at a historic three-peat came to a close with a Round of 16 defeat against Sweden.

Ertz was recognized for her performance in red, white and blue since before she was even with the senior national team. She is one of five players to be named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year (2017 and 2019) and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year (2012).

Overall, Ertz had 122 caps and 20 goals across 10 years with the USWNT.

"Representing this country on the National Team has been the greatest honor," Ertz said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "To play for the USWNT means you chase greatness every day while you wear the crest. I hope that I was able to leave an impact that reflects that."

Ertz collected plenty of accolades in her club career, as well. She was the third overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft, played with the Chicago Red Stars from 2014 to 2021 before joining Angel City FC in 2023. She earned NWSL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and made the NWSL Best XI in 2015.

Ertz shared her excitement for "the next phase of life" with her husband, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, and their 1-year-old son, Madden. She concluded her farewell message with an appreciation for the sport that has been such a huge part of her life.

"Finally, to the game of soccer. You have shaped every part of who I am. My relationship with my faith, my character, friendships, travel, college, heck, just my daily routine. It's a sad thing to reflect and know the game just moves on without you. The game doesn't owe you anything but it has given me so much. What a truly beautiful game it is. I'm just grateful for the time we had."