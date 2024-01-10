USMNT's Brandon Vázquez transfers from Cincinnati to Mexico's Monterrey

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 02: Brandon Vázquez #19 of FC Cincinnati reacts after scoring during the first half of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals match against Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

American forward Brandon Vázquez transferred from Cincinnati to Mexico’s Monterrey on Thursday, agreeing to a four-year contract.

Vázquez was introduced during a news conference Thursday.

We have agreed to terms on the transfer of Brandon Vazquez to CF Monterrey of Liga MX for a multi-million-dollar fee. Brandon departs the club after four years of service. — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) January 10, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 25-year-old from Chula Vista, California, scored 32 goals in 112 regular-season Major League Soccer appearances over four seasons with Cincinnati. He played for Atlanta from 2017-19, was selected by Nashville in the November 2019 expansion draft, and then was traded to Cincinnati.

He scored 18 regular-season MLS goals in 2022, drawing the attention of Gregg Berhalter, but the U.S. coach said it was too late to integrate him into his player pool for that year's World Cup.

Vázquez has four goals in eight U.S. appearances, including three goals in last summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also had been eligible to play for Mexico before committing to the U.S. team.

Six countries will host the soccer tournament.