The U.S. men's national team just wrapped up its 2023 slate versus Trinidad and Tobago, with the next round of the Concacaf Nations League set for March.

But the USMNT will be back on the field before then, as the team on Monday announced its first fixture of 2024.

The Stars and Stripes will open 2024 with a match against Slovenia on Jan. 20.

January in SATX 🤠



🇺🇸 USA vs Slovenia 🇸🇮



📆 January 20

📍 San Antonio, TX



The game will take place in Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. The venue is home to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship and has a capacity of just north of 8,000.

But since the game is not occurring during a FIFA-recognized international break, most European-based players, such as Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner and more, will not be available.

Slovenia currently is the No. 50-ranked nation by FIFA, boasting one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Jan Oblak, who plays for Atletico Madrid in Spain. Benjamin Sesko is a young striker who has all the potential to become a world class player, while Kevin Kampl and Jaka Bijol are steady presences for their respective club teams.

But, again, those players will most likely not be available to make a trip to the U.S. for the game.

The U.S. will then play Jamaica on March 21 at Arlington, Texas, in the Nations League semifinals and face Mexico or Panama three days later in the final or third-place game.

