Here is the USMNT roster for the Concacaf Nations League in March

The first international break for the U.S. men's national team is an important one.
Instead of playing in two international friendlies with no significant implications, the USMNT will be competing in the business end of the Concacaf Nations League.
The U.S. has a semifinal game against Jamaica at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on Thursday, March 21. The other semifinal is Panama vs. Mexico and will transpire after the first game.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
If the U.S. advances, it will meet the winner of Panama/Mexico in the final on Sunday, March 24. If it loses, it will face the other loser in the third-place game, also on the same day.
The USMNT has won the only other two editions of the tournament -- in 2021 and 2023 -- so they'll be seeking a three-peat. Here are the 23 players Gregg Berhalter selected for the games:
Goalkeepers (3):
Defenders (8):
- Sergiño Dest, PSV Eindhoven
- Kristoffer Lund, Palermo
- Mark McKenzie, Genk
- Tim Ream, Fulham
- Chris Richards, Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson, Fulham
- Miles Robinson, FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach
Midfielders (6):
- Tyler Adams, Bournemouth
- Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis
- Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo
- Weston McKennie, Juventus
- Yunus Musah, AC Milan
- Gio Reyna, Nottingham Forest
Forwards (6):
- Folarin Balogun, Monaco
- Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven
- Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic, AC Milan
- Josh Sargent, Norwich City
- Tim Weah, Juventus