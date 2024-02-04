Levi's Stadium to host six total 2026 World Cup games

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: A general view of the exterior of Levi’s Stadium before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

The World Cup is officially coming to Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco was named one of the 16 total host cities for the 2026 World Cup back in 2022 in a tournament that will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

But now it's known how many contests the venue will host. Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host six total 2026 World Cup games, FIFA confirmed Sunday.

UPDATE: A total of 6 games at Levi’s Stadium for the World Cup in 2026. 5 in the group stages, 1 in the Round of 32. pic.twitter.com/ybVAHxz9ZF — Ian Cull (@NBCian) February 4, 2024

Five of those games will be group-stage matches, with one round of 32 game in FIFA's revamped knockout round with the World Cup expanding to 48 nations.

The dates for games at Levi's Stadium are as follows: June 13, June 16, June 19, June 22, June 25 and July 1.

The exact nations featuring on those dates are not yet known, however.

The United States men's national team also will not be one of those potential teams as Los Angeles and Seattle will host its games, unless the round of 32 game is scheduled at Levi's.

MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey was awarded the final. Dallas/Arlington in Texas will host the most games with nine.