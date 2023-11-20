‘Ignorant': USMNT fans vexed by Sergino Dest's red card vs. Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – NOVEMBER 20: Matt Turner #1 of the United States talks with teammate Sergiño Dest #2 as he walks off the field after being red carded during the first half against Trinidad and Tobago at Hasely Crawford Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The U.S. men's national team may have advanced to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Monday, but it didn't come without some nervousness.

The USMNT lost 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago in Leg 2 of their quarterfinals matchup, but the result shouldn't have reached that point.

Antonee Robinson scored the opener on a well-worked cross from Sergino Dest, but Dest got himself sent off with a perplexing red card moments before the first half.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Dest, who was upset after a line judge ruled him out of bounds when he thought otherwise, booted the ball away from play and kept jawing at the head official despite attempts from his teammates to quiet him. He received consecutive yellow cards for both incidents and got sent off with a red.

Sergiño Dest is sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, and the Stars and Stripes are down to ten men 😳



📺 @NBCUniverso and @peacock pic.twitter.com/bpeeoSlslu — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 21, 2023

“It is concerning as it’s not a moment we want to represent, that obviously wasn’t the right response from Sergino," head coach Gregg Berhalter said after the game. "He apologized to the group, he said it won’t happen again.”

Robinson even cited it as a "moment of unprofessionalism" in a post-game interview.

Dest spoke on the incident on an Instagram post: "“I want to apologize to my Teammates, Staff, Fans and whole nation for my behaviour it was unacceptable, Selfish and immature I let my team down! It’s something I have to learn from and it won’t happen again!”

It ultimately didn't cost the USMNT, but it did hurt as they conceded both goals after his removal.

Here's how social media reacted to Dest's red card:

Matt Turner had words for Sergino Dest after his red card and pushed him to get off the pitch faster. pic.twitter.com/EG6m8WTB82 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) November 21, 2023

HOTHEAD SERGINO DEST ERUPTS 🥵



Sergino Dest needs to calm down. Total disrespect for his teammates and officials. It's not a good look for him or our national team. pic.twitter.com/iVafzF9xW8 — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) November 21, 2023

Sergino Dest given 2 yellows in the same sequence for kicking the ball into the stands and then continuously yelling at the referee. Unacceptable from Dest and it looks like both Tim Ream and Matt Turner were unhappy with him pic.twitter.com/8FfPjClbFd — Jimmy King (@Jimmyking35) November 21, 2023

Sergiño Dest is the first USMNT player with an assist and a red card in the same game since...



...Sergiño Dest vs Mexico in the Nations League semis earlier this year. — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) November 21, 2023

One of the most ignorant, ridiculous, unprofessional tantrums you’ll see as Sergiño Dest becomes the maker of his own downfall and gets himself sent off.



My god, man.



(via @tdmas_cr)

pic.twitter.com/YKtA515iga — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) November 21, 2023

This kid has played for some of the biggest teams in world ⚽️ . .with some of the best players in the world.



In what world does he think this is acceptable?? Seriously #USMNT #Dest



The look of disgust from his teammates says it all.



pic.twitter.com/9uKKVw17oc — herculez gomez (@herculezg) November 21, 2023

Sergiño Dest better hope the Uber gets there before the rest of the team comes in for halftime. 😡 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 21, 2023

Gross from Dest. Inexcusable.



Blowing kisses to the ref????



Really?! #USMNT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) November 21, 2023

Dest really be on his toxic ex vibe sometimes — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) November 21, 2023

I’ve never seen Tim Ream and Matt Turner that angry while playing for the USMNT.



And they should be angry. What Sergiño Dest did was unexplainable and now Trinidad & Tobago have scored.



Really can’t understand how Dest lost his head like that. — Anthony (@anthonykyaw) November 21, 2023