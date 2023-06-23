How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in 2023 Gold Cup group stage

What has been a busy summer for the U.S. men's national team is only getting busier.

Fresh off winning the Concacaf Nations League title vs. Canada and re-hiring Gregg Berhalter as manager, the USMNT will now embark on their second trophy hunt of the summer: the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Interim manager B.J. Callaghan will remain in charge for the Gold Cup, with the roster for this tournament differing from the Nations League squad. The USMNT's top players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and more will not be participating in this run, though there are plenty of promising youngsters looking to capitalize on the opportunity.

Matt Turner is the only regular starter from the 2022 World Cup on the current roster, with reserves in Jesus Ferreira and DeAndre Yedlin in the fold, too.

After beating Mexico to win the tournament in 2021, the U.S. will open the 2023 edition against Jamaica. Though the Reggae Boyz are ranked 63rd in FIFA's international rankings of the men's teams, their forwards are experienced gunners from the Premier League and MLS veteran Andre Blake will be in net.

Here's what to know about the USMNT-Jamaica Group A opener:

When is the USMNT-Jamaica 2023 Gold Cup game?

The U.S. and Jamaica will face off on Saturday, June 24.

What time is the USMNT-Jamaica 2023 Gold Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Jamaica 2023 Gold Cup game?

Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, is the venue for the USMNT-Jamaica match.

How to watch the USMNT-Jamaica 2023 Gold Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FS1 in English, and Univision will air the game in Spanish.

What is the USMNT's 2023 Gold Cup schedule?

Here's a look at the group stage games coming for the U.S. If they advance, they would then compete in the knockout rounds. Canada, Guatemala, Cuba and Guadeloupe from Group D are potential quarterfinal matchups if the U.S. finishes first or second in Group A.