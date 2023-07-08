How to watch USMNT vs. Canada 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinal

The last time the U.S. men's national team faced Canada was in June and saw the former win 2-0 to claim the 2023 Nations League title.

Now in July, the rivals will meet again for the chance to play in the semifinal of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, though the roster circumstances are much different this time.

The U.S. doesn't have most of its marquee players who are abroad in Europe, with goalkeeper Matt Turner the lone starter from the 2022 World Cup squad. The roster is mostly comprised of young players hoping to breakthrough with the A team, sprinkled in with some veterans.

Canada is quite similar as its two biggest stars in Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are not participating in the Gold Cup. That's been just one factor in Les Rouges' underperformances in the group stage that saw them finish second behind Guatemala and just above Guadeloupe on points.

So, here's everything to know about the U.S.-Canada Gold Cup quarterfinal on Sunday:

When is the USMNT-Canada 2023 Gold Cup game?

The U.S. and Canada will battle it out on Sunday, July 9.

What time is the USMNT-Canada 2023 Gold Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Canada 2023 Gold Cup game?

The action will transpire from TQL Stadium, home of MLS' FC Cincinnati.

How to watch the USMNT-Canada 2023 Gold Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FS1 in English, and Univision and TUDN will air the game in Spanish. It will also be available to stream on the Fox Sports mobile app.

Who would the winner of the USMNT-Canada game play in the semifinal?

Whichever team triumphs would then meet the victor of the Panama-Qatar quarterfinal. Those teams will play on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, so both the U.S. and Canada will know who it would meet next.

The other side of the bracket features Mexico, Jamaica, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

The U.S. is defending champions of the Gold Cup, having beaten Mexico in the final in 2021.