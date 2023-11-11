Gotham FC wins first ever NWSL Championship 2-1 vs. OL Reign

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Ali Krieger #11 of NJ/NY Gotham FC celebrates a goal with teammates during the first half of the 2023 NWSL Championship at Snapdragon Stadium on November 11, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Gotham FC (NY/NJ) have won the NWSL Championship for the first time in franchise history.

The Goths triumphed over OL Reign 2-1 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Lynn Williams and Esther Gonzalez.

Things got off to a sour note for Seattle-based OL Reign when USWNT star Megan Rapinoe went down with a non-contact injury in the sixth minute and needed to come off. It was her last ever game after she declared her retirement.

Gotham got on the board first in the 24th minute via fellow American Williams. The 30-year-old forward positioned herself on the money for Midge Purce's cutback cross after a sizzling move just outside the box.

But OL Reign didn't take long to answer. USWNT starter Rose Lavelle answered for her squad after bypassing Gotham's high line. Bethany Balcer found Lavelle on a slicing through ball, and the 28-year-midfielder drilled it with a deceptive finish.

It remained level just until the end of the first half, which proved to be the decisive moment. Esther Gonzalez headed in Purce's cross from the left corner to make it 2-1. Reign goalie Claudia Dickey froze between the sticks.

Chances didn't come that often as both teams recorded two shots on target each. Gotham scored both of its opportunities, but the same couldn't be said about Reign.

In the 60th minute, Lavelle this time got on the creative side when she stunningly spun out of trouble to set up Veronica Latsko, who was through on goal. But Latsko's shot didn't go underneath Mandy Haught's hands, who did well to force it away in a tough spot.

Haught's night became more frantic from there.

Five minutes into the extra six added for second-half stoppage time, Haught was given a red card for handling the ball outside the box by a fraction.

Before the VAR review and right after Haught's mishandling, the ball actually fell right to Lavelle for a chance to equalize from the outside the box. Unfortunately for her, she sent the shot above the crossbar.

Reign were awarded a free kick from the spot of Haught's red card, but the attempt didn't pass Gotham's wall and Lavelle's ensuing long throw in into the box from the left flank bore no fruit.

Gotham, who needed to put midfielder Nealy Martin in net to replace Haught, hung on to claim its first title in franchise history. It capped a remarkable turnaround after the team finished dead last in 2022.

The Bats in 2023 seized the last playoff spot when they finished sixth in the table, with Reign finishing fourth. San Diego Wave won the NWSL Shield after ending the year with the best regular-season record, but were upset by Reign in the semifinals 1-0.

Gotham beat No. 3 North Carolina Courage 2-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Portland Thorns -- the defending champions -- 1-0 in extra time in the semis.

Spanish manager Juan Carlos Amoros, who was just named the NWSL Coach of the Year earlier this week, was in his first season with the club.

Purce took home the MVP award for her two assists.