The 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster is capital-S stacked.

In terms of overall quality, it's likely the strongest ever. The quartet of ex-Barcelona players on Inter Miami all made the cut -- Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba -- while the reigning champions Columbus Crew boasted five selections.

Additionally, Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy will lead the MLS All-Stars, who will take on the best of Mexico's Liga MX on Wednesday, July 24 in Columbus.

It's a return to a previous format for MLS after the All-Stars lost 5-0 to English Premier League's Arsenal last year.

Here's a look at the roster by position:

Who is on the 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster?

These are the 30 players selected for the 2024 game:

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

Jordi Alba, Inter Miami

Rudy Camacho, Columbus Crew

Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake

Aaron Herrera, D.C. United

Thiago Martins, NYCFC

Steven Moreira, Columbus Crew

Luca Orellano, FC Cincinnati

Miles Robinson, FC Cincinnati

Keegan Rosenberry, Colorado Rapids

MIDFIELDERS

Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati

Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami

Mathieu Choiniere, CF Montreal

Evander, Portland Timbers

Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps

Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo

Robin Lod, Minnesota United

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville

Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew

Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy

FORWARDS

Christian Arango, Real Salt Lake

Christian Benteke, D.C. United

Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto

Denis Bouanga, LAFC

Cucho Hernandez, Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

Diego Rossi, Columbus Crew

Luis Suarez, Inter Miami

When is the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?

The game is slated for Wednesday, July 24.

Where is the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?

Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, is the venue for the game.

Who is the opponent in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?

MLS is returning to a previous format where it will play the best players from Mexico's Liga MX.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard shares his thoughts on how MLS goalkeepers can stop Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.