The 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster is capital-S stacked.
In terms of overall quality, it's likely the strongest ever. The quartet of ex-Barcelona players on Inter Miami all made the cut -- Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba -- while the reigning champions Columbus Crew boasted five selections.
Additionally, Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy will lead the MLS All-Stars, who will take on the best of Mexico's Liga MX on Wednesday, July 24 in Columbus.
It's a return to a previous format for MLS after the All-Stars lost 5-0 to English Premier League's Arsenal last year.
Here's a look at the roster by position:
Who is on the 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster?
These are the 30 players selected for the 2024 game:
GOALKEEPERS
- Roman Burki, St. Louis City
- Hugo Lloris, LAFC
- Maarten Paes, FC Dallas
DEFENDERS
- Jordi Alba, Inter Miami
- Rudy Camacho, Columbus Crew
- Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake
- Aaron Herrera, D.C. United
- Thiago Martins, NYCFC
- Steven Moreira, Columbus Crew
- Luca Orellano, FC Cincinnati
- Miles Robinson, FC Cincinnati
- Keegan Rosenberry, Colorado Rapids
MIDFIELDERS
- Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati
- Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami
- Mathieu Choiniere, CF Montreal
- Evander, Portland Timbers
- Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps
- Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo
- Robin Lod, Minnesota United
- Hany Mukhtar, Nashville
- Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew
- Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy
FORWARDS
- Christian Arango, Real Salt Lake
- Christian Benteke, D.C. United
- Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto
- Denis Bouanga, LAFC
- Cucho Hernandez, Columbus Crew
- Lionel Messi, Inter Miami
- Diego Rossi, Columbus Crew
- Luis Suarez, Inter Miami
When is the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?
Soccer
The game is slated for Wednesday, July 24.
Where is the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?
Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, is the venue for the game.
Who is the opponent in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?
MLS is returning to a previous format where it will play the best players from Mexico's Liga MX.