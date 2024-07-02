Trending

2024 MLS All-Star Game roster announced: Messi, Puig on list

Inter Miami's four ex-Barcelona stars are among the 30 players.

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster is capital-S stacked.

In terms of overall quality, it's likely the strongest ever. The quartet of ex-Barcelona players on Inter Miami all made the cut -- Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba -- while the reigning champions Columbus Crew boasted five selections.

Additionally, Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy will lead the MLS All-Stars, who will take on the best of Mexico's Liga MX on Wednesday, July 24 in Columbus.

It's a return to a previous format for MLS after the All-Stars lost 5-0 to English Premier League's Arsenal last year.

Here's a look at the roster by position:

Who is on the 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster?

These are the 30 players selected for the 2024 game:

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

  • Jordi Alba, Inter Miami
  • Rudy Camacho, Columbus Crew
  • Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake
  • Aaron Herrera, D.C. United
  • Thiago Martins, NYCFC
  • Steven Moreira, Columbus Crew
  • Luca Orellano, FC Cincinnati
  • Miles Robinson, FC Cincinnati
  • Keegan Rosenberry, Colorado Rapids

MIDFIELDERS

  • Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati
  • Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami
  • Mathieu Choiniere, CF Montreal
  • Evander, Portland Timbers
  • Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps
  • Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo
  • Robin Lod, Minnesota United
  • Hany Mukhtar, Nashville
  • Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew
  • Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy

FORWARDS

  • Christian Arango, Real Salt Lake
  • Christian Benteke, D.C. United
  • Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto
  • Denis Bouanga, LAFC
  • Cucho Hernandez, Columbus Crew
  • Lionel Messi, Inter Miami
  • Diego Rossi, Columbus Crew
  • Luis Suarez, Inter Miami

When is the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?

The game is slated for Wednesday, July 24.

Where is the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?

Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, is the venue for the game.

Who is the opponent in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?

MLS is returning to a previous format where it will play the best players from Mexico's Liga MX.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard shares his thoughts on how MLS goalkeepers can stop Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

