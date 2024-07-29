Steph admits to ‘a lot of nerves' before Olympics debut vs. Serbia

Representing Team USA at the Olympics is unlike any other experience – and Steph Curry’s pregame nerves proved a point.

Despite having won his first NBA championship nearly 10 years ago and establishing himself as the league’s best shooter of all time along the way, Curry, 36, made his Olympics debut in Team USA’s 107-84 win over Serbia on Sunday.

The furthest thing from a stranger to the big stage, the Warriors superstar felt plenty of pre-game butterflies ahead of America’s first game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I think I had a lot of nerves up until the national anthem," Curry said. "It's a really cool environment in there.

“Obviously it was sold out to the nosebleeds and the energy was great. Putting on this jersey at this level, I've been looking forward to it for a very long time.” (h/t ESPN)

Curry passed up on the 2016 Olympics in Rio Di Janeiro after a strenuous 2015-16 NBA season, which saw Golden State fall just shy of consecutive championships after a Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And yet despite waiting almost an entire career for his first chance at the Olympics, Curry isn’t a stranger to USA Basketball, having won gold medals at the 2010 World Championships and 2014 World Cup.

On Sunday, leveraging all of his international experience, Curry finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, knocking in 3 of 7 attempts behind the 3-point line in Team USA’s win, which involved a big wake-up call for coach Steve Kerr and Co. after falling to Serbia 10-2 early on.

“It’s human nature to kind of let your imagination get the best of you,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle's Ron Kroichick after Sunday's win. “You’re thinking, ‘Oh, we can’t lose this game.’

“So that timeout was probably the moment when it’s like, ‘We’re here, settle in, get adjusted to the environment.’

“Thankfully, I hit that shot coming out of the timeout, and then we were off to the races.”

With nerves -- hopefully -- out of the way, Team USA, like it has in other tournaments, can benefit from Curry as it chases its fifth consecutive gold medal at the Summer Games.

