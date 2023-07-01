Trending
Sharks acquire forward Duclair for Lorentz in Panthers trade

By Sheng Peng

The San Jose Sharks have added a much-needed goal-scoring winger.

The Sharks have acquired Anthony Duclair from the Florida Panthers for Steven Lorentz and a Sharks’ 2025 fifth-round pick. Shayna Goldman was the first on this story, and multiple insiders have noted that this is a salary dump for cap-strapped Florida.

“Anthony will bring speed and tenacity to our lineup on a nightly basis,” GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He has a well-rounded game along with the ability to score and we are excited to have him join our organization.”

Duclair, 27, is a three-time 20-goal scorer, with a career-high of 31 in 2021-22. Last year, however, he only tallied two goals and seven assists in an injury-plagued 20-game campaign. He did manage to add four goals and seven assists in the post-season, while appearing in 20 of Florida’s 21 playoff games in their surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final.

