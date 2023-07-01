Sharks acquire forward Duclair for Lorentz in Panthers trade

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

The San Jose Sharks have added a much-needed goal-scoring winger.

The Sharks have acquired Anthony Duclair from the Florida Panthers for Steven Lorentz and a Sharks’ 2025 fifth-round pick. Shayna Goldman was the first on this story, and multiple insiders have noted that this is a salary dump for cap-strapped Florida.

“Anthony will bring speed and tenacity to our lineup on a nightly basis,” GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He has a well-rounded game along with the ability to score and we are excited to have him join our organization.”

Duclair, 27, is a three-time 20-goal scorer, with a career-high of 31 in 2021-22. Last year, however, he only tallied two goals and seven assists in an injury-plagued 20-game campaign. He did manage to add four goals and seven assists in the post-season, while appearing in 20 of Florida’s 21 playoff games in their surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final.