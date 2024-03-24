Is Bordeleau's two-goal game vs. Blackhawks sign of NHL arrival?

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

In the big picture, it doesn’t matter that the San Jose Sharks lost.

I’m not talking just about the Macklin Celebrini sweepstakes. Obviously, the Sharks’ 5-4 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at SAP Center helps San Jose’s odds for the best chance at the 2024 NHL Draft’s likely No. 1 pick.

But just as important as better odds – once again, not a guarantee – for Celebrini?

The possible, very real arrival of Thomas Bordeleau as a part of the Sharks’ immediate future.

It’s not just about the two goals that Bordeleau scored – or the five goals that he’s notched in just nine games since his Mar. 7 recall.

