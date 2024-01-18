Source: Sharks' Granlund week to week with upper-body injury

It’s good news and bad news for Sharks center Mikael Granlund.

Going back to Granlund’s injury in Tuesday's 2-1 shoot-out loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, it’s worrisome when a coach knows right after a game that an injured player is going to be out for a while.

That’s what Sharks coach David Quinn shared about the centerman’s third-period exit against the Blackhawks, after a hard hit from Mackenzie Entwistle.

“Not sure yet what the prognosis will be,” Quinn said, “but might be out a little bit.”

San Jose Hockey Now is hearing that Quinn’s fears are well-founded. Granlund’s upper-body injury looks like a week-to-week absence.

