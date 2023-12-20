Sharks Holiday Sweepstakes 2023

Official Rules

December 20, 2023 – December 22, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are physically residing in the NBC Sports California geographic viewing area in California within seventy-five (75) miles of San Jose, California (collectively, “NBC Sports California Geographic Viewing Area”) and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of December 20, 2023. The Sharks Holiday Sweepstakes 2023 (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on December 20, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. Pacific Time (“PT”) and continue through December 22, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. PT (“Sweepstakes Period”).

To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your personal Instagram account to visit the nbcsauthentic Instagram account located at https://www.instagram.com/nbcsauthentic/ (the “Website”) and click the “follow” button to follow @nbcsauthentic. After you follow @nbcsauthentic, you will be required to “like” the Sweepstakes announcement post that will be posted on the Website on December 20, 2023 at or about 12:00 P.M. PT (the “Post”) and tag one (1) friend in the comments section of the Post (the “Entry”). The Entry must be submitted via a “comment” on the Post. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to https://www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. If your Instagram account is set to the “Posts are Private” setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. You must follow @nbcsauthentic throughout the Sweepstakes Period and for at least fifteen (15) days thereafter (for potential notification purposes) to participate in the Sweepstakes and be eligible to win. You may unfollow @nbcsauthentic after the fifteen (15) day notification period.

If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities. All Entries become the property of Sponsors (defined below) and will not be acknowledged. Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Comcast SportsNet California, LLC d/b/a NBC Sports California and NBCUniversal Media, LLC (“Sponsors”) will randomly select one (1) (“Winner”) from among all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will award one (1) prize (“Prize”) to the Winner. Prize will consist of one (1) hockey puck signed by Luke Kunin; one (1) hockey puck signed by Kaapo Kahkonen; and one (1) hockey puck signed by Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Prize will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors. Winner must respond within two (2) days of Prize notification from Sponsors. Sponsors' decisions, including, but not limited to, selection of Winner and substitution of Prizes, cannot be appealed. Estimated retail value of Prize is fifty-nine and 97/100 dollars ($59.97). Actual retail value may vary. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to indemnify, and release and hold harmless, Sponsors, Instagram, Sharks Sports & Entertainment LLC, and their affiliated companies, from any liability that may occur from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or use of Prizes. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prizes are the sole responsibility of Winners. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Instagram.