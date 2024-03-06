Sharks blow three-goal lead, suffer frustrating overtime loss to Stars

Bad things happen to bad teams.

There was no reason for William Eklund to be in the position where he had to block a Wyatt Johnston shot in overtime. It was a shot that would hobble him until Roope Hintz put the San Jose Sharks out of their misery for a comeback 7-6 Dallas Stars victory on Tuesday at SAP Center.

#SJSharks 12th all-time loss after leading by 3+ goals, 4th at home (last at home: March 5, 2009 vs MIN). Last blew a 3-goal 3rd period lead on Jan. 5, 2018 at Ottawa. #NHLStats #HockeyTwitter #DALvsSJS — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) March 6, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Postgame, head coach David Quinn had no update on Eklund, who had to be helped off the ice.

This was a game where the Sharks had a 6-3 lead with just 7:02 to go, off Fabian Zetterlund, Ryan Carpenter, Filip Zadina, Mikael Granlund, and a pair of Anthony Duclair goals. But then?

Wyatt and Logan are UNREAL, part 1... pic.twitter.com/QEZoqYdJrJ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 6, 2024

An unforced Givani Smith turnover led to a Logan Stankoven strike.

“You could feel it on the bench,” head coach David Quinn said about the visible sag on the San Jose Sharks bench after that goal. “It was too easy. It wasn’t like a hard-fought goal. We just gave them the puck in the neutral zone, and they go down and scored.”

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast