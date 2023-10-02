Where Sharks' roster stands with two preseason games remaining

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks are much closer to their opening night roster.

On Monday, San Jose waived forwards Scott Sabourin and Nathan Todd. If Sabourin and Todd are not claimed by another team, they’ll join the San Jose Barracuda.

The Sharks also assigned forwards Ethan Cardwell, Brandon Coe, Danil Gushchin, Adam Raska, Tristen Robins, and Ozzy Wiesblatt, defensemen Nick Cicek, Gannon Laroque, and Shakir Mukhamadullin, and goalies Magnus Chrona, Eetu Makiniemi and Georgi Romanov to the Barracuda.

The major surprise is Mukhamadullin, who’s opened eyes this preseason with his combination of size and speed. It’s not so much that the centerpiece of the Timo Meier trade has been sent down, just that the Sharks did it so soon.

“He’s been one of our better defensemen in camp,” coach David Quinn admitted Sunday night. “You just love his poise. His size and his range. There’s a lot to like.”

