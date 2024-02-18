Trending
Positive takeaways from Sharks' last-second loss to Blue Jackets

By Sheng Peng

The San Jose Sharks got what they deserved in a last-second 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After a sloppy first period where they gave up three breakaways to Johnny Gaudreau in five minutes, the Sharks didn’t learn their lesson, giving Boone Jenner a breakaway with 13 seconds left in the game…

“Just another opportunity for us to play smart and we didn’t,” San Jose Sharks David Quinn lamented. “We lose F3 in the O-zone and we got beat up ice. It was the story of the night, it was a struggle.”

On the bright side, this was a good night for the Sharks in a lot of different ways.

First, the Sharks played a competitive, entertaining game. Considering how they started the season, 0-10-1, and their overall talent, that’s about all you can expect.

Second, Anthony Duclair was flying. The speedy winger scored two goals, and the pending UFA certainly didn’t hurt his Trade Deadline value.

