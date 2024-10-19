Sturm believes Sharks took ‘massive' steps back in last two losses

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Nico Sturm has been here before.

After the fifth game of the 2022-23 NHL campaign, Sturm spoke from the heart in response to a winless start to the season for the Sharks.

“We want to turn the culture around here,” Sturm said, after a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders, of the team’s 0-5-0 start. “And so far, we haven’t done anything.”

After the fifth game of the 2024-25 campaign, Sturm spoke from the heart in response to a winless start to the season for San Jose.

“We took two massive steps back these last two nights,” Sturm said about Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks and Friday’s 8-3 rout at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. “It felt a lot like last year, these last two games on the bench again.”

The Sharks pulled starter Mackenzie Blackwood for Vitek Vanecek, but to no avail. San Jose surrendered four power play goals, took seven penalties, and gifted three Jets with career nights.

