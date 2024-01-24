Sharks thriving with healthy center trio amid three-game win streak

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Based on Tuesday night, two things will help the Sharks win games: Hard work and health.

“If you want to win against teams like LA, the Rangers, you got to outwork them. You got to get them to the brink where they’re annoyed by the way we’re playing,” Nico Sturm said of the Sharks' 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, and 4-3 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

“I thought today, actually yesterday, one of the things that really stood out to me is how physical we played, how hard we battled. We won’t get rewarded every night for it, but more often than not, it’ll work.”

It was Sturm and Luke Kunin’s hard work that gave the Sharks a shot in the arm, down 2-0 early in the third period.

Kunin’s forecheck caused Erik Gustafsson to hurry the puck. Sturm got in front of Braden Schneider to intercept the D-to-D pass.