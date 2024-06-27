Sharks move up to No. 11 in NHL draft, add forward in two trades

The Sharks are becoming active before the 2024 NHL Draft even begins.

San Jose acquired the No. 11 overall pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for its No. 14 and No. 42 selections, Sharks general manager Mike Grier announced Thursday.

The Sharks now have nine scheduled picks, including No. 1 overall, in the two-day draft, which begins Friday at 4 p.m. PT in Las Vegas.

Shortly after, Grier also announced the team had traded defenseman Kyle Burroughs to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Carl Grundstrom.

Grundstrom, 26, registered 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 50 games with the Kings last season to back up his strong 2022-23 campaign, in which he set career highs in all scoring categories with 19 points, 12 goals and seven assists through 57 games.

Grundstrom has played in 236 NHL games and scored 67 points (40 goals, 27 assists). The 6-foot, 200-pound Sweden native originally was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Burroughs, who was picked by the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft and played for the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks, signed with the Sharks last July.

The 28-year-old played in 73 games with the Sharks last season and tallied eight points (two goals, six assists). He ranked eighth among San Jose defensemen in scoring, led the group with 71 penalty minutes, and was fifth among the team's blueliners with 19:09 time on ice per game.