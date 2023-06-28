Sharks select Quentin Musty with No. 26 pick in 2023 draft

With their second first-round pick of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday, the Sharks selected forward Quentin Musty at No. 26 overall.

The No. 26 pick was acquired by the Sharks in the blockbuster Timo Meier trade in February. San Jose used their own pick, No. 4 overall, to draft center Will Smith.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Musty is from Hamburg, N.Y., graduated from high school on Monday (h/t Buffalo News) and turns 18 on July 6. Quite a 10-day stretch for the left winger.

In 52 games for the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL, Musty finished with 26 goals and 52 assists (78 points).

NHL's Central Scouting had Musty as the 14th-ranked North American skater entering the draft.

What kind of player are the Sharks getting in Musty? Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino had this to say earlier this week:

"At his best, he’s an offensive machine, a threat every time he touches the puck, be it with adept shooting ability or the awareness to set up teammates," Cosentino wrote. "There is some pushback in his game, which you might expect from someone who's 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds."

As for a scouting report on Musty, Sportsnet's Jason Bukala wrote this:

"In the second half of the season, his offensive element went to another level and his overall game improved as the season went along. More than just a shooter, he has shown the ability to make subtle puck plays and distribute offensively.

Skating has room to go to another level. His defensive detail and consistent compete on a nightly basis is evolving. Brings a combination of size and skill."

The Sharks are in rebuilding mode, whether they want to admit it or not, and on Wednesday, they add two teenagers they hope will help them in a few years.