Watch Rooker homer twice as A's erupt for 10-run inning vs. Marlins

Riding a five-game winning streak into Saturday's rain-delayed game against the Miami Marlins at the Coliseum, the A's made it pretty clear in the third inning they want to push their streak to six games.

Brent Rooker homered twice and JJ Bleday also went deep as the A's erupted for 10 runs in the third inning to blow the game wide open, taking a 12-0 lead into the fourth inning.

In between Bleday's homer and Rooker's second of the inning, Abraham Toro drove in two runs with a single to right field.

Rooker is the first A's player to homer twice in an inning since Mark McGwire on Sept. 22, 1996, the team announced.

The A's weren't done scoring as rookie Brett Harris connected for his first career MLB homer -- also his first career hit -- in the fourth inning, pushing the lead to 13-0.