Granlund, Duclair playing best hockey ahead of NHL trade deadline

Mikael Granlund and Anthony Duclair are playing some of their best hockey at the right time.

That is, if San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier plans to move them by the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline. Duclair and Granlund are the top Sharks on TSN’s most recent Trade Bait board.

Both were also among the better Sharks in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Granlund beat former teammate Juuse Saros to open the scoring for San Jose.

“You could see he was on his game tonight,” head coach David Quinn said.

Duclair didn’t score, but he was tied for the team lead with four shots, along with Filip Zadina, who added the Sharks’ other goal. Duclair also last touched what ended up as a no-goal in the third period that would’ve tied the game at three.

“The way he skates, he’s a great asset for us,” his center Granlund said.

But are both skating their way out of last-place San Jose?

