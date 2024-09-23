Preseason opener showed Celebrini, young Sharks have long way to go

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks still have a long way to go.

Even with Macklin Celebrini leading the way, which he did with a goal and an assist on Sunday night.

I think we all know that, but the 4-2 preseason-opening loss to the Vegas Golden Knights is a good reminder of it. We’re talking both short- and long-term.

Immediately, the Sharks’ objective of cutting down the defensive breakdowns — their -150 Goal Differential last year was the worst since the 1993-94 Ottawa Senators’ -196 — well, that didn’t happen. The Golden Knights were left in front by themselves. They had breakaways.

