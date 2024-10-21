Grier confirms Sharks rookie Celebrini out at least two more weeks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks rookie center Macklin Celebrini will miss at least another two weeks.

That’s according to Sharks general manager Mike Grier, who says the team will issue a Celebrini update in two weeks. He did confirm that it was a hip injury.

Two weeks takes Celebrini off the board for the Sharks' upcoming four-game road trip, which ends Oct. 28 in Utah. Two weeks from Monday is Nov. 4.

So could Celebrini be ready to play by the next game after that, Nov. 5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Grier didn’t rule it out, but he also did not suggest that two weeks was any kind of target date.

“We’ll have to kind of see how the rehab goes, and the evaluation goes," Grier said. "We’ll just give it those two weeks to see where he’s at. Maybe he’s ready to go. Maybe he’s not. I can’t really answer how his body’s gonna respond to everything.”

