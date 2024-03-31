Blackwood having best season for Sharks goalie since Nabokov

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

Where would the San Jose Sharks be without Mackenzie Blackwood?

Worse, if that’s possible.

Behind Blackwood’s 35 saves, the worst team in the NHL snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

Filip Zadina, Mikael Granlund, Luke Kunin, and Jan Rutta scored. But the story of the game was Blackwood, who made 11 saves, many high-danger, in the first period, to keep the game scoreless, and 21 saves in the final frame to close out the Blues.

“He was huge for us. The first period, especially. He kept us alive. When the goalie can do that, that gives a lot of energy for a team,” Granlund said. “And then we got better as the game went on.”

