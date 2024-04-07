Kunin emerging as Sharks leader in team's post-Hertl world

Editor's Note:Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

In a post-Tomas Hertl world for the Sharks, Luke Kunin has emerged as a real leader.

After the NHL All-Star break, with both captain Logan Couture and alternate captain Hertl out with injuries, the Sharks named Mikael Granlund and Kunin as alternate captains, joining Mario Ferraro in that post.

It was a little bit of everything from Kunin this weekend: On Saturday, a big hit on Jake Neighbours that led to a Justin Faulk instigator penalty and a William Eklund power play goal. On Sunday, a big hit on Travis Dermott – honestly, an uncalled boarding penalty – that nonetheless led directly to a Kunin goal, when a perhaps dazed Dermott didn’t cover him.

Kunin doing it all with the hit and the goal 💪 pic.twitter.com/KKzokSc34j — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 7, 2024

It wasn’t enough for the Sharks, who dropped a 5-2 decision to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday at SAP Center, but it was clear example of what the much-maligned player has to offer.

“Especially with [Tomas Hertl] being gone and [Logan Couture] not being as present as we’re used to, [Kunin's] really stepped up in that role. You see it every night,” rookie Henry Thrun said about Kunin’s leadership.