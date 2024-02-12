Sharks' Couture suffers injury setback, considered week to week

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Logan Couture has had a setback.

It was just three weeks ago that the San Jose Sharks captain made a triumphant return to the ice after missing the first 45 games of the season. Couture had been battling Osteitis pubis, essentially a significant groin and abdomen and hip issue, since the summer.

Last Saturday though, coming out of the Sharks’ nine-day All-Star and bye breaks, Couture did not practice. The rest of the Sharks, save Tomas Hertl, participated. Same yesterday and today.

Bad news came in twos today for the Sharks. Besides Couture’s setback, Hertl will be out for “several weeks” because of a surgical clean-up procedure in his left knee.

Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn said Couture woke up “a little sore” on Saturday and called his injury day-to-day.

Couture’s injury is now week-to-week.

“A little bit of a setback,” Quinn said today. “We’re very cautious with him.”