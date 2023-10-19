Kevin Labanc, David Quinn address Sharks forward's role moving forward

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

After being a healthy scratch in each of the team’s first three games, Sharks forward Kevin Labanc will make his season debut Thursday against the Boston Bruins at SAP Center.

Yes, Labanc is still with the Sharks — he’s not getting waived.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 27-year-old winger found himself on the outside looking in following a preseason plagued by injury and disappointment.

“It’s been a tough camp for him because he’s been hurt and he’s a little bit behind the eight-ball,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “He got better health-wise but wasn’t ready to play at the level we needed him to and it took him four extra days.”

Labanc was a key piece for the Sharks last season, tying for fifth on the team in goals with 15, but Quinn wanted to see him excelling in different areas of the game before he put him back in the lineup.

“We were just talking about making sure I was in on the forecheck, giving it my all, finishing hits and doing the little things right,” Labanc said. “Getting good shots through and creating a little bit of offense at the same time.”

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast