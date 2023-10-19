Kevin Labanc, Sharks' David Quinn deny waiver placement rumor

So Kevin Labanc isn’t going on waivers?
That’s the case, after a dramatic Twitter morning, which started with this report from Frank Seravalli:
Forty minutes late, Seravalli reversed course:
San Jose Sharks PR and Kevin Labanc both denied Seravalli’s reports.
“No,” Labanc said this morning, when asked if he or his camp had discussed waivers with the Sharks.
San Jose Sharks
In fact, Labanc was getting ready to play in the San Jose Sharks’ game tonight against the Boston Bruins.
“I didn’t even look. I’m kind of busy,” Labanc said of the Twitter kerfuffle.