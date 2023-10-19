Kevin Labanc, Sharks' David Quinn deny waiver placement rumor

So Kevin Labanc isn’t going on waivers?

That’s the case, after a dramatic Twitter morning, which started with this report from Frank Seravalli:

Sources say #sjsharks will be placing forward Kevin Labanc on waivers today.



Labanc has been a healthy scratch for all three of San Jose's games to start the year. He's in the final year of his deal at $4.725 million and has averaged 0.5 ppg over 432 career GP. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 19, 2023

Forty minutes late, Seravalli reversed course:

After informing Labanc’s camp that he’ll be placed on waivers today, #sjsharks have reversed course and Labanc is now expected to make his season debut tonight. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 19, 2023

San Jose Sharks PR and Kevin Labanc both denied Seravalli’s reports.

“No,” Labanc said this morning, when asked if he or his camp had discussed waivers with the Sharks.

In fact, Labanc was getting ready to play in the San Jose Sharks’ game tonight against the Boston Bruins.

“I didn’t even look. I’m kind of busy,” Labanc said of the Twitter kerfuffle.