Sharks lacking signs of obvious improvement midway through season

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Are the San Jose Sharks getting better?

That’s been the big question recently, amidst another long losing streak.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On one hand, after a 7-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, the 14-32-6 Sharks have virtually the same record after 52 games as last year’s 14-33-5 Sharks.

It’s their sixth-straight loss, and their third skid of six games or more this season.

On the other hand, the Goal Differential through 52 games this year is a more bearable-looking -54 as opposed to last season’s -90 at the same point.

But there’s another way to look at the question of whether the Sharks are getting better: Are they improving in season?

On Dec. 7, the Sharks were overwhelmed by the Panthers in Fort Lauderdale, giving up 54 shots, en route to a 3-1 defeat. Then-San Jose netminder Mackenzie Blackwood, dealt just two days later, made 51 saves to keep things close.

“They’re ultra-competitive,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of the defending champs.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast