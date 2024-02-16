Slumping Zadina, Kunin break out in Sharks' win vs. Flames

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks were led by a bunch of unlikely heroes in a 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday at Scotiabank Stadium.

Filip Zadina, with one goal and three points in his last 18 games, put up a career-high four points, off two goals and two assists. Justin Bailey, with one goal and three points, enjoyed the first multi-point game of his career. And Luke Kunin, with one goal in his last 25, added two goals.

Mikael Granlund opened the scoring for the Sharks, while Mackenzie Blackwood turned away 31 shots in San Jose’s second game since their two-week break.

Zadina and Kunin, in particular, have had tough individual campaigns. Perhaps this game will kickstart them?

