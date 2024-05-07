Trending

Breaking

Sharks win No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft, chance to take Celebrini
Breaking News

Sharks fans wildly celebrate NHL draft lottery win on social media

By Jordan Elliott

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

For the first time in franchise history, the Sharks possess the No. 1 overall selection in the NHL Draft.

San Jose was awarded the No. 1 overall selection after winning the NHL draft lottery Tuesday, putting the Sharks in pole position to land standout prospect Macklin Celebrini.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The news of San Jose's draft-lottery win sent Sharks fans into a frenzied celebration on social media.

San Jose Sharks

Breaking News

Celebrini's immediate reaction to Sharks winning No. 1 NHL draft pick

Breaking News

Three NHL scouts explain how likely No. 1 pick Celebrini improves Sharks

Sharks fans will have the opportunity to celebrate again when the 2024 NHL Draft kicks off on June 28, where San Jose presumptively will make their selection of Celebrini official.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsMacklin Celebrini
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us