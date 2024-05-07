Sharks fans wildly celebrate NHL draft lottery win on social media

For the first time in franchise history, the Sharks possess the No. 1 overall selection in the NHL Draft.
San Jose was awarded the No. 1 overall selection after winning the NHL draft lottery Tuesday, putting the Sharks in pole position to land standout prospect Macklin Celebrini.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
The news of San Jose's draft-lottery win sent Sharks fans into a frenzied celebration on social media.
San Jose Sharks
Sharks fans will have the opportunity to celebrate again when the 2024 NHL Draft kicks off on June 28, where San Jose presumptively will make their selection of Celebrini official.