Sharks improving but ‘not good enough' after third straight loss

Same ‘ol San Jose Sharks.

For exactly 2:45, they had flipped the script on the Florida Panthers, up 3-2 in the third period after two quick goals by Tomas Hertl and Luke Kunin.

The Sharks did what teams have been doing to them all season.

But just as quickly as they gained the lead, they lost it after just the aforementioned 2:45, surrendering quick goals in 1:03 from Carter Verhaeghe on the power play and Kevin Stenlund, en route to a 5-3 loss.

San Jose is now 2-13-1. After a two-game winning streak last week, they’ve dropped their last three.

“Our penalty kill was unable to deliver tonight. The fourth goal [by Stenlund] really was a backbreaker, just that loose coverage on the net front. It was a simple shot from the point, we don’t pick up a stick at the net, and it ends up in the back of the net,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn lamented.

