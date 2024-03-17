Why Quinn stuck with Zetterlund after demoting Barabanov

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

COLUMBUS – It’s the first time this season that the Sharks have outshot an opponent by 15 or more.

In fact, they more than doubled the Columbus Blue Jackets’ shots, 41-20 in Saturday's 4-2 loss at Nationwide Arena.

And still, the worst team in the NHL managed to lose.

“You got to get ready from the start,” Fabian Zetterlund, who scored his team-leading 18th goal, said. “Our first period is not acceptable and we know that.”

