David Quinn proud of Sharks' ‘mental fortitude' in win vs. Oilers

The Sharks are winning, the Edmonton Oilers are losing, and the NHL world is turned upside down.

The Sharks, after a 3-2 victory over the Oilers on Thursday at SAP Center, now have as many wins as the would-be Stanley Cup contenders.

Who woulda thunk it? Especially after San Jose started the season with an 11-game losing streak. But now they’re 2-10-1, while Edmonton is 2-9-1. Unbelievably, that’s five points apiece.

Mackenzie Blackwood and his 39 saves, along with goals from Fabian Zetterlund, Tomas Hertl and Filip Zadina, might have spelled the end of the Jay Woodcroft tenure behind the Oilers bench.

Sharks coach David Quinn said of Blackwood: “When you got a goalie like that, you just play with more swagger and more confidence.”

And while the Sharks surrendered 41 shots, to their credit, they continued to fulfill two of the three things that San Jose general manager Mike Grier asked of them during Monday’s team meeting.

