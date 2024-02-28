Trending
Quinn cites ‘same old bulls–t' for Sharks' ugly loss to Devils

By Sheng Peng

Why would you call a timeout down 7-1 with 12 minutes to go?

We, the media, didn’t ask San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn that particular question after their 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at SAP Center. Instead, we asked the 'what,' as in what was the message to the team during the timeout?

To a man – we spoke with Nico Sturm, alternate captain Mario Ferraro, Kaapo Kahkonen, and Quinn afterward – they declined to elaborate.

“We gotta play better,” was all Sturm offered.

